William "T" Tommy Bowles passed away on May 19,2020 leaving his loving and cherished wife Edna, children, stepchildren, countless friends, and admirers. He would many times refer to his customers as "Dear Friends" Tommy was born and raised Baton Rouge October 27, 1950 and from the age of 16 worked the family business "Bowles Office Supplies" after which he opened his own business having married and brought his first young family to live in Columbia, SC. Tommy is survived by his cherished and devoted wife, Edna Bonanno Bowles; his 1st wife, Deana (Jim); his two sons, William J. Bowles, III, and Robert Joseph Bowles (Jessi);his one and only grandson and love of his life, Bryson Joseph Bowles; sister, Castay Bowles Beck (W.F.); son, Will Beck (Jennifer). In addition, he loved his beautiful step granddaughters, Christina and Margaret Tharp; stepchildren, Cherie Bonanno, Yvette Bonanno Tharp and Chad Bonanno. He is preceded in death by his parents, Malvern Castay Bowles and William T. Bowles, Sr. A graveside service will commence on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11817 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, La. with close family and invited friends. Our deepest and sincere appreciation for the care of Tommy by Dr.Joseph "Nacho" Albergamo and his wonderful nurse Diane of the BR Clinic. His widow Edna knows that Tommy was so very grateful that he was able to watch and cheer on the LSU Tigers led on by Coach O witnessing and enjoying the greatest football game of all time. He was a member of the Baton Rouge Boat Club for many years with many awards for his devotion to Boating. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 26 to May 27, 2020.