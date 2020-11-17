1/
William "Bill" Vallotton
1955 - 2020
William "Bill" Vallotton of Denham Springs, LA passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020. He was born January 20, 1955 (65 years old). He was preceded in death by his parents Hezzie Alfred and Leola Clair Achord Vallotton. He is survived by his son William "Douglas" Vallotton and wife Bethany Hope. His brother Richard "Dickie" Vallotton and sisters Audrey Sheldon Vallotton, Nancy Vallotton Fooshee, Judith Vallotton Wyatt and husband Timothy "Chico" Wyatt, Hezzie Vallotton Noble, lifelong friend Ken Douglas Sharp and countless other friends and family. Bill was a Veteran of the United States Army and was an accomplished pipe fitter out of Local Union 198 but had been retired since 2011. He is dearly loved and will be sorely missed. There will be no funeral services as his family will be holding a small memorial for him.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
