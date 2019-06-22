|
William "Skip" W. Ballard God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be so he put his arm around you and whispered "come to me." He was born on Sept. 27, 1938. A native of San Pedro, California, he spent his youth in New Orleans and moved to Baton Rouge in 1958 where he spent the remainder of his life. Skip is survived by his wife, Mona; son, Blake; 2 grandchildren, Cameron & Cooper; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Landry. He is preceded in death by mother, Minnie Ballard; father, Thomas R. Ballard; and brother Tommy Ballard. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Baton Rouge, LA from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm followed by a memorial service. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 22 to June 25, 2019