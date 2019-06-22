The Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Resources
More Obituaries for William Ballard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William W. "Skip" Ballard


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William W. "Skip" Ballard Obituary
William "Skip" W. Ballard God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be so he put his arm around you and whispered "come to me." He was born on Sept. 27, 1938. A native of San Pedro, California, he spent his youth in New Orleans and moved to Baton Rouge in 1958 where he spent the remainder of his life. Skip is survived by his wife, Mona; son, Blake; 2 grandchildren, Cameron & Cooper; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Landry. He is preceded in death by mother, Minnie Ballard; father, Thomas R. Ballard; and brother Tommy Ballard. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Baton Rouge, LA from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm followed by a memorial service. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 22 to June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Download Now