A ceremony celebrating the life of William W. "Bill" Johnston will be 2 pm Tuesday at New River United Methodist Church; visitation will begin at 12:30 pm; Rev. Russ Clunan will be officiating the service. Mr. Johnston was born in Winnsboro, LA on June 17, 1951 and passed from this life on March 17, 2019 at the age of 67 years. He was a resident of French Settlement, retired automotive mechanic; served in the U S Army and was a member of the Methodist Faith. He is preceded in death by his parents Gordy W. and Eleanor Womack Johnston; brothers Steve and Charles Allen Johnston. He is survived by his wife Ramona H. Johnston; sisters Rhonda Richardson (Roland), Geri Tanner (Gary), and Carolyn Braud (Darryl); also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. Services with Church Funeral Services & Crematory
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
5535 Superior Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 293-4174
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2019