Funeral Services for William Wallace age 73 will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at New Light Baptist Church, 650 Blount Rd. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. Interment Private. Charles Mackey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Wallace.
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 774-0390
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019