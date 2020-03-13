Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Warren Barker. View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 5535 Superior Drive Baton Rouge , LA 70816 (225)-293-4174 Rosary 10:30 AM Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church Pineville , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church Pineville , LA View Map Interment Following Services Forest Lawn Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

On Saturday, March 7, William Warren Barker, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 85 in Baton Rouge, LA. Warren is survived by his wife of 56 years, Wanda Faye Gillett Barker, and his children: Katherine Barros (Mark), Harry Barker (Loren), Sharon Poche (Timothy), Michael Barker (Tracy), and Mark Barker. He is survived by his nine grandchildren: Madeline Barros and Marie Barros of Lafayette, LA, Angjelina Barker of Cypress, TX, Marguerite Poche of Houston, TX, Adele Poche, Lydia Poche, Westley Barker, Gabrielle Barker, and Emily Barker of Baton Rouge, LA (and one more on the way this May). Warren is also survived by siblings: Claire Duff (Rod) of Phoenix, AZ, John Barker (Gaiyla) of Clayton, MO, Patrick Barker (Alva) of Sacramento, CA, Jane Sweeney of Ft. Myers, FL, Joan Edgar of Baton Rouge, LA, Martha March (Bobby) of Carriere, MS, Judy John (Bobby) of Houston, TX, and Pam Brooks (Bob) of Norman, OK; and one sister in law Marian Barker of Alexandria, LA. He was preceded in death by his parents Harry O. and Lenora Murray Barker, one child William Warren Barker, Jr., and five siblings: Lenora Yeager, Rev. Msgr. Harry Barker, Mildred Broussard, Margaret Broce, and Paul Barker. Warren was a long-time resident of Pineville. He graduated from Menard Memorial High School in 1952 and the University of Southwestern Louisiana in 1961. He was a dedicated vocational counselor for many years and a plant nursery business owner. He was an avid hunter and lover of the outdoors. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on March 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Pineville, LA with Rev. Leon Poche officiating. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m. Internment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Kidney Fund.

Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2020

