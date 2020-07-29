A celebration of life for William T. "Teddy" Willard, Jr., will be held on August 1, 2020, from 2pm-5pm at the family residence, 25417 Walker South Rd, Denham Springs. Teddy was born April 25, 1956, in Baton Rouge and departed from this life on July 23, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. He was a retired service manager and a longtime employee of Southern Belle Sandwich Co. He was an avid LSU and Saints fan and looked forward to football season. He had a passion for music and was an excellent guitar player, recently reunited with his band "Mr. Man". He was preceded in death by his parents, William T. Willard, Sr., and Louisa Holden Willard and a special niece, Loryn Whittington. Survivors include his wife, Rhonda Carpenter Willard; children, William T. "Trey" Willard, III., Christopher Willard, Sean Willard, and step-daughter, Wendy Salard; sisters, Barbara Boudreaux, Sharon Richard (Clay), Lorna Prudhomme (Tedd); granddaughters, Rowan and Sloan Willard, step-grandsons, Trent and Trey Tarver; step-granddaughter, Tara Williams and numerous nieces, nephews, former wife Jan Bearden Willard and friends. Arrangements by McLin & Manley Funeral Home, Walker, LA.

