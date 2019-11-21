Willie 'Poncho' Carter (1954 - 2019)
Service Information
Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1553 Wooddale Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA
70806
(225)-927-1640
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Creation Christian Center
1934 Scenic Hwy
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
New Creation Christian Center
1934 Scenic Hwy
Obituary
Willie "Poncho" Carter, (66) resident of Baton Rouge, was called home by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Thursday, November 14th at Baton Rouge General Medical Center surrounded by loved ones. "Poncho", as he was affectionately called by family and friends, was known by so many for his humorous, fun-loving, compassionate and generous personality. He leaves to cherish his memories his devoted wife, Alice Marie Carter, his children and a host of family and friends, all of whom he loved dearly. Visitation will be at New Creation Christian Center, 1934 Scenic Hwy on Friday, November 22 from 10:00 AM until a celebration of life service at 12:00 PM. Interment to follow at Louisiana National Cemetery, 303 W. Mt. Pleasant Road in Zachary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
