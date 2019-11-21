Willie "Poncho" Carter, (66) resident of Baton Rouge, was called home by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Thursday, November 14th at Baton Rouge General Medical Center surrounded by loved ones. "Poncho", as he was affectionately called by family and friends, was known by so many for his humorous, fun-loving, compassionate and generous personality. He leaves to cherish his memories his devoted wife, Alice Marie Carter, his children and a host of family and friends, all of whom he loved dearly. Visitation will be at New Creation Christian Center, 1934 Scenic Hwy on Friday, November 22 from 10:00 AM until a celebration of life service at 12:00 PM. Interment to follow at Louisiana National Cemetery, 303 W. Mt. Pleasant Road in Zachary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019