Willie (Sonny) Baker Jr. entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the age of 93. He retired as a mail courier with Copolymer Rubber and Chemical Plant after 40 plus years. Survived by his daughter, Angela Butler Jones; son, Robert M. Butler, Jr. (Niagee); sisters, Geraldine Baker and Willie Mae Pate; brothers, Larry Baker and Leander Baker; grandchildren, Jordyn Jones, Nia Butler, Bryce Butler and Brayden Butler. Preceded in death by his wife, Mildred S. Baker (Feen); parents, late Willie Baker, Sr. and Ineader M. Hayes; sisters, Bertha B. Butler, Joyce Hayes, Gloria Moses and Yvonne Green; brothers, Leroy Baker (Genie), Felton Baker and Charles Baker. Visitation Friday, July 19, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:30 am, True Light Baptist Church, 3836 North Street, Baton Rouge, LA. Reverend Dennis R. Hebert, Sr. officiating. Interment Port Hudson National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 16 to July 19, 2019