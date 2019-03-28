Willie Alton "Tiny" Tillison, native and resident of Sorrento, LA passed away on March 23, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. Visitation and Funeral Services will be Saturday March 30, 2019 at True Light Worship Center, 1012 W. Orice Roth Rd, Gonzales, LA 70737. Visitation at 9am-11am with funeral service following. Interment will be in Brittany Community Cemetery in Brittany, LA. Lawson-Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home Gonzales, LA, in charge of arrangements.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willie Alton "Tiny" Tillison.
Lawson - Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home - Gonzales
511 W. Tobey Ave.
Gonzales, LA 70737
225-647-2780
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019