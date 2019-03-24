Willie Bea Byrd Brock, age 89, and a resident of Mount Hermon died at 4:30 pm Friday March 22, 2019 at St. Tammany Parish Hospital. She was retired after a career with the Washington Parish School System as a bus driver for Mt. Hermon School. Willie Bea also was retired after a 30 year career, alongside her husband, in the family dairy business. She was a longtime member of Bogue Chitto Baptist Church. She enjoyed shopping, traveling and especially playing Bingo. Willie Bea was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and she was always a caregiver to others. Survived by: 2 Sons and a Daughter in law: John Ray Welch and Kathy Welch of Zachary, LA, Hutson Brock, Jr. of Mt. Hermon; 2 Grandchildren and Spouses: John David Welch and Julie Welch of Zachary, Sherry Ann Welch Hammons and Ron Hammons of West Monroe, LA; 4 Great-grandchildren: Trey Hammons, LeAnn Hammons, Catherine Hammons, John Luke Welch; and Also numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Hutson Brock, Sr., parents Heintz Byrd and Emma Green Byrd, a brother Jack Byrd and sister Alberta "Tot" Martin. Visitation will be at Crain Funeral Home (1109 Bene Street, Franklinton, LA) Wednesday March 27th from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 am Wednesday with Dr. Joe Baugh officiating. Burial will follow in the Bogue Chitto Baptist Church Cemetery. The family wishes to express a sincere thank you to the staff of Forest Manor Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center of Covington for their devotion and care of Ms. Willie Bea. A special thanks, also, to the doctors and nurses at St. Tammany Parish Hospital for the definitive care and compassion to her and the family in these last days. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to the at diabetes.org. Pallbearers: Eddie Byrd, Ronnie Byrd, John David Welch, Rocky Burch, Bill Brumfield, Mike Pace. Honorary Pallbearer is her great-grandson Trey Hammons. Obituaries can be viewed online at www.crainfh.com.
