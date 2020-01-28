Willie "Billy" Casey Jr. (1948 - 2020)
Service Information
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA
70802
(225)-383-8891
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM
Obituary
Willie (Billy) Casey, Jr. 1948-2020 entered the gates of immortality at 6:45 pm on January 17, 2020 at the home of his sister/niece Tracy Troy D. Casey Woods. Viewing for Willie will be on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm. Viewing will continue Friday, January 31 from 10 am until religious services at 12 noon at Desselle Funeral Home, 263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr., Baton Rouge, LA. 70811. Services Entrusted to Desselle Funeral Home.
