Willie (Billy) Casey, Jr. 1948-2020 entered the gates of immortality at 6:45 pm on January 17, 2020 at the home of his sister/niece Tracy Troy D. Casey Woods. Viewing for Willie will be on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm. Viewing will continue Friday, January 31 from 10 am until religious services at 12 noon at Desselle Funeral Home, 263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr., Baton Rouge, LA. 70811. Services Entrusted to Desselle Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31, 2020