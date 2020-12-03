1/1
Willie Charles "Billy" Smith
1947 - 2020
Willie Charles Smith, known as Billy to many, was born February 27, 1947 in Independence, Louisiana, to the late Willie and Lena Smith and departed this life on November 25, 2020. On April 7, 1965, Billy married the love of his life of 53 years Gertie P. Smith where they remained married until the time of her death in 2018. Billy is survived by his two sons, Keith K. Smith and Travis Carter; 4 grandchildren; 1 sister; 4 special nieces; 1 special nephew and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, December 5, 2020 1:00 pm until religious service at 2:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Michael Chenier, officiating. Interment Brown Quinn Chapel Cemetery, Tangipahoa, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

Published in The Advocate from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
