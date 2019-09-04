Willie Corley, 76, of Denham Springs passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at his home in Denham Springs. Mr. Corley was an avid hunter, he especially loved turkey hunting. He was a hardworking man, who loved his family very much. He was preceded in death by his parents, Franklin and Lottie Price Corley. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Pat Corley; two sons, Alan Corley and his wife, Faleisha and James Corley and his wife, Cassie; daughter, Stacey Forbes and her husband, Glenn; 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Services will be at 12:00 pm Friday, September 6, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with visitation from 9:00 am till service time at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park Cemetery. The family would like to thank the special ones who stepped up during this time of need.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019