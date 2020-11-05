Willie "Uncle Bud" Biggs left this Earth on November 2, 2020 at the young age of 57 years. He was born July 26, 1963 to Jimmie and Maxine Biggs. He was a millwright by trade and enjoyed woodworking in his shop at home. He had a beautiful talent that would be shared with few, but treasured by many. He is survived by his loving mother Maxine, his brothers Danny (Mary) and Jerry Biggs, sister Karla (Greg) Polcyn, four nieces and seven nephews, numerous great-nieces and nephews, including a great-nephew with which he carried a special bond with and cared for him as his own son. He was preceded in death by his father Jimmie, maternal grandparents Melvin and Mildred Muse and paternal grandparents Bill and Nelly Biggs, and a great-nephew. Godspeed Willie Biggs. A memorial service will be held at a later date. A special thank you to Pat Mack and Renaissance Services.

