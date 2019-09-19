Willie "Renee" Debose

Service Information
Demby & Son Funeral Home
900 Magnolia Street
Donaldsonville, LA
70346
(225)-473-9534
Obituary
Willie "Renee" Debose, a resident of Baton Rouge, departed this life on September 10, 2019 at the age of 44. She was a 1993 graduate of Donaldsonville High School. Visiting 5-7 PM, Friday, Sept. 20 at Demby & Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville. Visitation continues 9 AM, Saturday, Sept. 21 at Mt. Triumph Baptist Church, Donaldsonville until religious services at 11 AM, conducted by Rev. Carnell Joseph, Pastor. Interment in the Protestant Cemetery. She is survived by her parents, Vivian and Freddie Debose Sr.; sisters: Valerie Debose Smith, Cammie Smith (Anthony), Brenda Nelson (Sam), Waverly Davis (Willie); brothers: James Lewis Debose, Freddie Debose Jr., Jeffery Debose Sr. A host of nieces and nephews, cousins, godchildren and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Ollie M. Campbell, Vernon Sims, Joseph Debose and Erma Williams; Brother James Lewis Debose, sister-in-law Laverne Debose and niece Tammie Dowles.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019
