Willie Diggs III
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Willie Diggs III was born on November 8, 1957 in New Orleans La., to Irma Melancon and Willie Diggs Jr. He was the seventh of eleven children. He was a lifelong resident of Modeste, La. ""Lil"" Willie went home June 7, 2020 at the age of 62. Visiting on Saturday, June 13 from 9 AM at New Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Modeste until religious services at 10 AM. Interment in the church cemetery. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
New Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Service
10:00 AM
New Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Demby & Son Funeral Home
900 Magnolia Street
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-9534
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved