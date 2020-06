Mr. Willie Diggs III was born on November 8, 1957 in New Orleans La., to Irma Melancon and Willie Diggs Jr. He was the seventh of eleven children. He was a lifelong resident of Modeste, La. ""Lil"" Willie went home June 7, 2020 at the age of 62. Visiting on Saturday, June 13 from 9 AM at New Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Modeste until religious services at 10 AM. Interment in the church cemetery. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.