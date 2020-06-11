Mr. Willie Diggs III was born on November 8, 1957 in New Orleans La., to Irma Melancon and Willie Diggs Jr. He was the seventh of eleven children. He was a lifelong resident of Modeste, La. ""Lil"" Willie went home June 7, 2020 at the age of 62. Visiting on Saturday, June 13 from 9 AM at New Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Modeste until religious services at 10 AM. Interment in the church cemetery. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.