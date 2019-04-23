Willie E. "Bill" Tucker, Jr., age 68, a resident of Baton Rouge, departed this life Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at The Crossing @ Clarity Hospice, Baton Rouge. He was a community leader, entrepreneur , venture capitalist, philanthropist, husband, father and grandfather. Visitation at Healing Place Church Annex, 19202 Highland Rd. from 10:30 am Friday, April 26th. until religious service at 11 am. Pastor Mike Haman, officiating. Interment in Greenoaks Memorial Park, Baton Rouge. He leaves to cherish his memories, his devoted and loving wife, Jackie Henry Tucker; four sons, Cordell (Jerilyn) Tucker, Willie E. Tucker, III. (Neddra), Harris Tucker (Krystal) and Christopher Tucker; a daughter, Jacquelyn Clarissa Tucker; six grandsons, W. E., IV, Carter, Sami Wael, Braxton, Nichollas and Brandon; seven granddaughters, Nyddia, Cydney, Brianna, Brandi, Brooks, Ray'naiyahia and Taylor; a brother in law, Jewel Henry and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs. 225 665-8002.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2019