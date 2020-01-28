|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willie Flowers "Granny" Andrews.
Willie Flowers was born April, 18, 1926, at the homeplace on the north bank of Buffalo Bayou in Wilkerson County, Mississippi to Thomas Wesley and Jessie Netterville Flowers. God called her home from Baton Rouge, La January 17, 2020. She was 93 years old and was ready to go with Him to reunite with her 10 brothers and sisters. She retired after many years of service from Daniell Battery Manufacturing. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, with visitation at 10:00 am until service at 11:00 am at South Baton Rouge Church of Christ, 8725 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, La, where she was a long time member. She is survived by daughters Judy (Keith) Roberts, Calhoun, La, Joan (Elmer) Winn, Jane (Keith) Breithaupt, Baton Rouge, La. Grandchildren Angela Roberts (Mike) Marrable, Choudrant, La. Kevin Andrew (Toussaint) Roberts, Austin, Tx. Jill Breithaupt (Nathan) Britt, Denham Springs, La, Kristopher Andrew (Ashley) Breithaupt, Kissimmee, Florida, greatgrandchildren Hannah Marie Marrable and fiancée Cody Andrews, Jenna Michelle Marrable, William Luke Marrable, Choudrant, La, Myrtle Bell Roberts, Austin, Tx, Drew Thomas Britt, Presley Jane Britt, Edward Keith Britt, Denham Springs, La, Lilly and Karter Breithaupt, Kissimmee, Florida, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by parents, sisters Fay Flowers Head, Lavada Flowers McGraw, Ellen Flowers Baragona, Lydia Flowers Marsh, Annie Mae Flowers Thompson Moreland, Ethel Flowers Fant, brothers Wesley, Lesley, Elton, Pernell and husband Julius Wesley Andrews. Although she loved her flowers and garden the family respectfully asks that donations be in her name to Camp Smiling Acres, c/o Lloyd Jones, 3303 Woodland Ridge Blvd, Baton Rouge, La 70816, Campsmilingacres.com, Ouachita Christian School, 7065 Highway 165 North, Monroe, La 71203, or a cause of your choice. We send a special thanks to staff of Bridgeway Hospice especially Victoria.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|