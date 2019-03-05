Willie Harris

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willie Harris.

Willie Harris, 77 died on March 2, 2019 at his residence. Visitation on Thursday March 7, 2019 from 9 am until religious services at 11am at New Sunlight BC, 1777 America St., Baton Rouge, LA. Survived by wife Betty G. Harris; sons, Marvin Harris, Roin Franklin of Baton Rouge; one granddaughter Jasmin Franklin; one grandson D'Andre Franklin; great-grandson Jayce C Eackles of Humble, TX; 3 sisters-in-law and 3 brothers-in-law.
Funeral Home
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-8891
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.