Willie Harris, 77 died on March 2, 2019 at his residence. Visitation on Thursday March 7, 2019 from 9 am until religious services at 11am at New Sunlight BC, 1777 America St., Baton Rouge, LA. Survived by wife Betty G. Harris; sons, Marvin Harris, Roin Franklin of Baton Rouge; one granddaughter Jasmin Franklin; one grandson D'Andre Franklin; great-grandson Jayce C Eackles of Humble, TX; 3 sisters-in-law and 3 brothers-in-law.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019