Willie Herman Brooks, age 71, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation will be on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM funeral service at Mt. Gillion Baptist Church, 38280 Henry Rd, Prairieville, LA 70769. Rev. Jermaine Brumfield Sr. is the officiating pastor. Burial will be at Mt. Gillion Cemetery. Willie leaves to cherish his memory two (2) sons Timothy R. Scott, Baton Rouge, LA and Cedric Scott (Stephanie), Prairieville, LA; four (4) sisters Thelma Brooks, Rose Hagan, Julie Jones Hagen of Seattle Washington and Elnora Jones of Prairieville, LA; one (1) brother Peter Brooks Jr. of Seattle, Washington; two (2) grandsons Timothy R. Scott Jr. and Rayvon Scott; three (3) granddaughters Cierra, Raven and Angel Scott; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Peter Brooks Sr., mother Delphine Scott, son Andre Terrell "Dre" Scott, brother Joseph Brooks, nephew Lester Brooks and three (3) brothers-in-law Louis and Billy Hagan and Lester Jones Sr.
