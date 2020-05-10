Willie J. Russ, Sr. passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Baton Rouge General-Bluebonnet at the age of 87. Family Viewing at Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA on Monday, May 11, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Interment Service at 11 a.m. at Grace Memorial Park, Bayou Jacob Road, Plaquemine, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, Plaquemine, LA (225) 687-2860.

