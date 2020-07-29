1/1
Willie J. Thompson
1942 - 2020
Willie J. Thompson, was a native of Baton Rouge, LA and resident of Alexandria, LA. Willie passed away peacefully on Monday July 27, 2020 at the age of 78. She was a loving wife, sister, and aunt to many. She was a life-long care provider. Born on April 21, 1942 to Alice Mae Sterling and Willie V. Parker, Sr. She was preceded in death by her loving (Husband) Kenneth W. Thompson, Sr. of 47 years, (Son) James D. Sterling, and (Daughter) Karen D. Thompson. She leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters, Kim T. Morgan (Ronald) of Alexandria, LA, Kristen T. Clement (Owen), of Hercules, CA; one son, Kenneth W. Thompson, Jr. (Tanya) of Baton Rouge, LA; six grandchildren Julian G. Morgan (Robyn) and Kayla M.Washington (Shaan) of Alexandria, LA, Tyler and Kailey Thompson of Baton Rouge, LA, Oziah and Kaitlin Clement of Hercules, CA; three great-grandchildren, Chance, Layla and Mason of Alexandria, LA; three brothers, Willie V. Parker, III, Richard Parker, and Steve Parker; five sisters Brenda Parker Wright, Sheryl Parker Russell, Lisa Parker, Debra Parker, Carolyn Green and a host of other relatives and friends.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
