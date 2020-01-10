Willie James Arrington entered into eternal rest on January 5, 2020 at the age of 77. Survived by his wife, Bertha G. Arrington; father, Clarence Arrington, Sr. (Olivia); daughters, Tomeka Arrington and Kendra Oubre (Christopher); son, Lamont Arrington (Sharolyn); sisters, Gerry Dean Ellis, Doris Johnson, Thelma Long and Doris Jones; brothers, Damus Smith, Jr., Lionel Smith (Barbara), David Washington and Eddie Smith (Shelia); 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Visitation Saturday, January 18, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Little Zion Baptist Church, 1955 75th Ave., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Marcus Jackson, officiating. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 10 to Jan. 18, 2020