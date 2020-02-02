Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willie James Jackson Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Willie James Jackson Sr, a native of Savannah, Georgia and resident of Baton Rouge, La passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Hospital at the age 74. Mr. Willie Jackson Sr., was a Sergeant in the United States Army. He was the recipient of the Silver Star, Purple Heart, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 1 Silver Service Star, and 2 Bronze Service Stars, Noncommissioned Office Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm Unit Citation, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, and Numerous other Awards and Decorations. He was a Barber and also employed at East Feliciana State Hospital as Resident Supervisor He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Josie Jackson, Children Monica Jackson, Willie (Shaniqua) Jackson II, Darryl Williams, Mattie Williams, Tanee' Rollins, and Vontrel Rollins, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Great Great Grandchildren, and Host of other Relatives and Friends. Viewing Tuesday, February 04, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm and Religious Service Wednesday, February 05, 2020 at 9:00 am at Resting Place Funeral Home, 7840 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, La 70806. Interment in Biloxi National Cemetery. Special thanks to the Our Lady of the Lake Regional Hospital. Professional Services entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2020

