Willie James "Jim" Matthews
Willie James "Jim" Matthews, 72 a native of Clinton, LA, and a resident of Zachary, LA, departed this life on September 2, 2020, at OLOL Hospital. Willie will forever be loved and remembered by his wife of 51 years Della Franklin Matthews; two daughters Kimberly Franklin and Eureka Matthews Johnson (Russell); and a niece he assisted in raising Tyquinsia Stewart (Calvin); brother Andrew Matthews; sister Nerva Matthews; seven grandchildren and one great grand-child. Visiting will be head-on Thursday, September 10, from 5 pm - 7 pm at Richardson Funeral Home, Clinton, LA, and Friday, September 11, from 9:00 am until religious services at 11:00 am at Pine Grove Baptist Church Hwy 412 in Slaughter, LA. Interment at Port Hudson National Cemetery in Port Hudson, LA.

Published in The Advocate on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Richardson Funeral Home
SEP
11
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Pine Grove Baptist Church
SEP
11
Prayer Service
11:00 AM
Pine Grove Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA 70722
(225) 683-5222
September 10, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Betty Wallace
Friend
