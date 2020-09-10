Willie James "Jim" Matthews, 72 a native of Clinton, LA, and a resident of Zachary, LA, departed this life on September 2, 2020, at OLOL Hospital. Willie will forever be loved and remembered by his wife of 51 years Della Franklin Matthews; two daughters Kimberly Franklin and Eureka Matthews Johnson (Russell); and a niece he assisted in raising Tyquinsia Stewart (Calvin); brother Andrew Matthews; sister Nerva Matthews; seven grandchildren and one great grand-child. Visiting will be head-on Thursday, September 10, from 5 pm - 7 pm at Richardson Funeral Home, Clinton, LA, and Friday, September 11, from 9:00 am until religious services at 11:00 am at Pine Grove Baptist Church Hwy 412 in Slaughter, LA. Interment at Port Hudson National Cemetery in Port Hudson, LA.

