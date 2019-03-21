Willie James Murphy, was a resident and native of Port Allen. He was called to eternal rest on March 13, 2019, at the age of 36. Visitation will be held on Friday, from 11 to 4pm at Grant's Westside Funeral Services and service is Saturday at 1pm at the funeral home. He leaves to cherish his precious memories, his loving mother, Monique Murphy; step-father, Ronnie Moore; children, DeVante Murphy, Deonté Murphy, DéShawnee Murphy and Régine Hurst; siblings, Jerrick James, Alicary Charmaine Jackson, TyCary Jackson, Alicary DeWayne Jackson, Jr.; grandmother, Ceola Antoine; great grandmother, Mary Bridgewater; and his companion for many years, Kelia Marie Zeno. He was preceded in death by his father, Willie James, Jr.; maternal grandmother, Barbara Murphy; great maternal grandparents, Adan and Owenia Muprhy; paternal grandfather, Willie James, Sr.; maternal uncles, Calvin Guss, Charles Guss, Jr. and Shawn Pearl.
