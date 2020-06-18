Or Copy this URL to Share

Willie James Rogers departed this life at the age of 63. Family Visitation 4pm-6pm. Drive-Thru Viewing 6pm -8pm Friday, June 19, 2020, at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 87 Paddio Johnson Lane Hwy 1042, Greensburg, LA, and will resume Saturday, June 20, 12pm until Religious Service at 2pm. Interment at Black Creek Cemetery Darlington, LA. Arrangements Entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Johnson Lane Hwy 1042, Greensburg, LA 70441. 225-222-4479.

