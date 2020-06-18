Willie James Rogers
Willie James Rogers departed this life at the age of 63. Family Visitation 4pm-6pm. Drive-Thru Viewing 6pm -8pm Friday, June 19, 2020, at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 87 Paddio Johnson Lane Hwy 1042, Greensburg, LA, and will resume Saturday, June 20, 12pm until Religious Service at 2pm. Interment at Black Creek Cemetery Darlington, LA. Arrangements Entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Johnson Lane Hwy 1042, Greensburg, LA 70441. 225-222-4479.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home
JUN
19
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home
JUN
20
Viewing
12:00 - 02:00 PM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home
JUN
20
Service
02:00 PM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home
