Willie James Turner, a devoted and loving husband, father, brother and friend, passed away, Friday, November 15, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was a resident of Denham Springs and a native of New Orleans. Visitation at Roberts United Methodist Church, 201 Julia St., Denham Springs from 4 pm to 7 pm Thursday, November 21st. Visitation will resume at the church from 9 am Friday until religious service at 11 am. Conducted by Rev. Eunice Chigumira. Entombment in Greenoaks Memorial Park, Baton Rouge. Willie was an avid Saints fan and LSU fan where he was a standout athlete as a wide receiver for the Tigers and sprinter on the track team, as well as a Raiders fan, where he played wide receiver on a professional level. Willie was employed with Baton Rouge Country Club as the security director. He is survived by his devoted wife of 38 years, Serena Turner; daughters, Cobi Joy Turner and Toi-Simone Turner; a son, Hakim Sims (Kiana); a brother, Tommy Milligan (Wanda); sisters, Amy Wilson, Mary Ann Milsap, Linda Butler (Doug) and Gloria Treaudo (Jerome); godchildren, Aisha Moore, Daniel Hayden Taylor, Collin Paris Taylor, Toiryan Milligan and Harry Parker, Jr. and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Willie was loved by all who knew him and he will be greatly missed. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs. 225 665-8002.