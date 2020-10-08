Willie Johson

Willie Johnson departed this life on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at University Medical Center, New Orleans, LA. He was 70, a native of Baton Rouge, LA and a resident of Labadieville, LA. Visitation on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Visitation on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at St. Phillip Baptist Church, Labadieville, LA from 9:00am to religious services at 11:00am. Burial in the church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1 Napoleonville, LA. 70390. To sign guest book, visit our website www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.