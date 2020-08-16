Willie Jones entered into eternal rest on August 10, 2020, at the age of 80. He was a Pan-O-Matic Operator at Holsum Bakery for 36 years. Survived by his daughters, Keyshaun O. Jones-Martin and Stephanie Hackley; son, Willie Jones, Jr.; sisters, Louise Jones and Emma Lee Jones; brothers, Freddie Jones and Isiah Jones; grandchildren, Christopher Jones, Jevon Jones, Ashley Jones, Brianna Hackley, Jeremiah Martin, Brittany Jones and Gabrielle Hackley. Preceded in death by his parents, Matthew Jones, Sr. and Gertrude Lockett Jones. Visitation Friday, August 21, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery, Erwinville, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.