1/1
Willie Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willie Jones entered into eternal rest on August 10, 2020, at the age of 80. He was a Pan-O-Matic Operator at Holsum Bakery for 36 years. Survived by his daughters, Keyshaun O. Jones-Martin and Stephanie Hackley; son, Willie Jones, Jr.; sisters, Louise Jones and Emma Lee Jones; brothers, Freddie Jones and Isiah Jones; grandchildren, Christopher Jones, Jevon Jones, Ashley Jones, Brianna Hackley, Jeremiah Martin, Brittany Jones and Gabrielle Hackley. Preceded in death by his parents, Matthew Jones, Sr. and Gertrude Lockett Jones. Visitation Friday, August 21, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery, Erwinville, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 16 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved