03/04/1923-8/23/2019. Willie Joseph Dreher was born on March 4, 1923 in Pride, Louisiana and lived to the wonderful age of 96, passing on August 23, 2019 at the Southeast War Veterans home in Reserve, La. He as a solid man, man of his word, and the old school guy that everyone loved. As a father he was a great provider and maintained a good sense of humor. Even as he aged and developed different illnesses, he was always grateful and maintained his "Willie" sense of humor. Some of his favorite things were "John Wayne," western shows and books, fishing, and deer hunting. His remaining family members are his daughter, Jane Dreher Peterson and sons Mark Randall and Ronald Wayne. He also had what we called his adopted son, David Roshto, who treated him like a father. He had 7 wonderful grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. Family that departed before him are his loving wife, Doris, his son Joe, and his grandson Christopher. Some major highlights of his life include serving in WWII in the Army Air Corps 442 D Bombardment SQ where he managed to do some boxing while serving, worked 30 years at Coploymer plant, and roofed houses to support his family and enable Doris to be an awesome stay at home mother. He made his impact on this world by setting an example of being an honest, hard-working man dedicated to family and friends. We would like to thank the Southeast War Vets home for giving him wonderful and respectful care the last few months of his life. He will be placed next to Doris in Greenoaks Memorial. Our family will celebrate his life in a small future memorial gathering.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019