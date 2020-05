Or Copy this URL to Share

Willie Judson, Jr. passed at OLOL Hospital May 9, at the age of 66. Visitation will be Thursday May 21, at Carney & Mackey Funeral Home 1576 Robin St. from 4 to 7pm. Religious Service Friday May 22 at 11:00am at the Funeral Home, Pastor Frederick Mack, officiating. Interment In Beech Grove B.C. Jackson, LA Survived by 3 Sons, 1 Daughter, 1 brother and 2 sisters.

