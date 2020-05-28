Willie Kevin Carter Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willie Kevin Carter, Jr. departed this life on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge, LA. He was 59, a native and resident of Belle Rose, LA. A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA at 1 pm. Burial in Virginia Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home -- PRIVATE
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved