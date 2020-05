Willie Kevin Carter, Jr. departed this life on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge, LA. He was 59, a native and resident of Belle Rose, LA. A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA at 1 pm. Burial in Virginia Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.