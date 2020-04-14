|
|
Willie Lee Mason was born on June 25, 1948, in Magnolia, Mississippi, to the late Reverend Walter Mason, Sr. and Birtis Turner Mason. Willie received the love of Jesus Christ into his life at a very early age and remained faithful until his earthly departure. He was baptized and attended church services at Sherman Missionary Baptist Church throughout his adolescence and teenage years. In the late 1950s, Willie moved with his family to Amite, Louisiana. He attended Westside High School in Amite where he graduated in 1966. Shortly after graduation, Willie moved to Oakland, CA, where he attended trade school and worked as a repairman. While living in Oakland, he became a father for the first time. His son, Michael, was born in 1968. Later that year, Willie was drafted by the United States Army to serve in the Vietnam War. He was stationed in Saigon, Vietnam, from 1969 until 1971. After his military service was complete, Willie worked in Vietnam as a civilian in the communications department at Tân Son Nh?t International Airport until 1975. Upon returning to the United States, Willie worked for Baton Rouge City Bus Company. He later enlisted in the United States Army Reserve and began working for Greyhound Bus Lines, Inc. Willie worked for Greyhound for over 25 years. During his time with the United States Army Reserve, Willie completed a tour of duty in Operation Desert Storm (1990-1992). In 2002, Willie entered into the United States Army Sergeants Major Academy at Fort Bliss, Texas. He served at Ft. Bliss until his retirement. Willie married Cuc Thi Le of Saigon, Vietnam, on November 25, 1974. Through their union, five children were born. Sadly, their oldest son died shortly after birth. Willie was a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was known to be a family man who always reached out to his siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews. Willie had the reputation of being friendly and courteous to everyone. He never met a stranger. He always had a kind word and generous heart. He was always willing to help those in need. Willie enjoyed singing in his church's choir, gardening, shopping at Lowes, Home Depot and Costco, as well as watching old westerns, football, Family Feud and Wheel of Fortune. On Thursday, April 9, 2020, Willie transitioned to his heavenly home; he was 71 years old. To cherish his memory, SGM Willie Lee Mason leaves his loving wife of 45 years, Cuc Thi Le Mason; his five children: Michael Mason, Juan Michelle Lewis (Randy), Julie Mason (Chiquita), Christie Mason-Sylve (Bobby) and Jonathan Mason (Keyanna); his grandchildren: Nykee, Maria, Brianna W., Blake, Kyron, Brianna M., Jordan, Sydney, and Christian; his great-grandchildren: Dezneil, Nylah, Bella, Anthony, Beau and Olivia; his twin, Willie Mae Price; his sisters: Vera M. Williams (John), Lucille M. Jackson, Rosa L. Mason and Birtha Mason Rogers; his brothers: Alton Mason (Dorothy), Jewel Mason (Phyllis), Joel Mason (Vanessa), Louis Mason, Herman Mason (Phyllis), Walter Mason, Jr.(Bernita), Roger Mason, Leo Mason, Henry Mason, Sr. (Virginia) and Joseph Mason, Sr.; his sisters-in-law: Dep Thi Le, Hue Le Dinh, Hong Le Vo (Dum Van Vo) and Mary Mason along with a host of nieces, nephews and cherished family friends. Willie was proceeded in death by his parents, Rev. Walter Mason Sr. and Birtis Turner Mason; his father-in- law, Le Van Ty; his mother-in-law, Nguyen Thi Bau; his sister, Ora Lee Mason; his brothers: Marshall Mason and Jay Lee Mason; his brothers-in-law: Alfred Jackson, Khanh Dinh and Joseph Rogers; and his son who died shortly after birth in Saigon, Vietnam. Willie's final resting place will be Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary, Louisiana.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020