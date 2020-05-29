

Please join us for the memorial services honoring Mr. Willie Lee McClinton. Willie Lee McClinton was 73 years old. He returned home on May 17, 2020, at Capital Oaks Nursing Home on North Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70806. He passed of COVID-19 and Alzheimer's. Willie was born June 16, 1945, in Shreveport, LA, to L.C. McClinton and Lessie Russell. He returned home to pray to our Father for his family members: his wife, Dorothy Manuel McClinton (Baton Rouge); 5 daugthers, Carolyn Terry (Minnesota), Dawanna & Mia Manuel (Baton Rouge), Shawndricka & Jalana Manuel (Lafayette); 4 Sons, Jonas (Utah), Brock (Texas), Lavar & Trey (Lafayette); 52 grandkids & 12 1/2 greatgrands; 3 brothers, James Mcclinton, Flo Johnny Russelle and Jimmy Russelle; 2 sisters, Maggie Jackson & Pearl Russelle (Shreveport) and a host of friends and other family members. Wilie was a humble man and a man of few words. Willie washed hard and Lord the Lord Jesus Christ. He gave his life to the Lord and loved to serve GOD. Services will be Saturday morning at A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Services, 2055 Wooddale Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70806 at 11:00 am.

