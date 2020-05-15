Willie Lee Shelmire
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A native of Baker and resident of Baton Rouge, he died Friday, May 8, 2020, at Baton Rouge General Medical Center-Bluebonnet due to complications from COVID-19. He was 82 and a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. Survived by wife, Mary Ella Shelmire; three daughters, Ida Shelmire Harmon and Tammy Shelmire Knatt (Kendall), both of Houston, Texas; and Dominique Shelmire, Gonzales; siblings, Eula Shelmire George, Baton Rouge; J. W. Hayden and Mildred Samadnouri, both of Zachary; and Jesse Shelmire, Sr., (Julia), Sacramento, California; step-children, Tonda Cushenberry (Donald) and Kenneth and Terence Williams Sr., all of Baton Rouge; 21 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Viewing Sunday, May 17th, at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Religious service at 12:00 p.m., conducted by Rev. Cedric Wynn. Interment Monday, May 18th, in Louisiana National Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 15 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
17
Viewing
11:00 - 11:45 AM
Winnfield Funeral Home- Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
MAY
17
Service
12:00 PM
Winnfield Funeral Home- Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
MAY
18
Interment
Louisiana National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Winnfield Funeral Home- Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
225-357-2675
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 15, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Donald Shelmire
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved