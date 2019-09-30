Willie Leona Hamilton Trotter, 92, of Denham Springs, LA, went to be with her Savior on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Willie was a longtime member of First Pentecostal Church, Denham Springs. She loved her Lord, her church, and her family and she will be missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be held at First Pentecostal Church, Denham Springs, on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 12 p.m. until service at 2 p.m., officiated by Rev. Ray Johnson. Burial will follow on the grounds of Evergreen Memorial Park, Denham Springs. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, William "Bill" Trotter; daughter, Vicki Yohe Hodges; grandchildren, Adley and Walker Hodges; as well as many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel William and Leona Hamilton; and brother, Johnny B. Hamilton. A special thank you to Hospice Compassus for the love and care given through this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Lighthouse Ranch, Loranger, LA at www.lighthouseranch.com. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3, 2019