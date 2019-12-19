Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bardell's Mortuary 3856 Louisiana 44 Mt. Airy , LA 70076 (985)-535-6837 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM New Zion Christian Center 216 W. Main Street Gramercy , LA View Map Celebration of Life 10:00 AM New Zion Christian Center 216 W. Main Street Gramercy , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Willie Mack Taylor at the age of 79 years departed this earthly life and entered eternal rest on December 9, 2019, at his residence in Lutcher, LA. Mack was the son of the late Annie Louise Taylor and Willie Taylor. Loving husband of the late Joann Taylor by first marriage. Loving husband by his second marriage, Georgia Perkins Taylor. Beloved father of Melinda Taylor and Stephenie Taylor of Toledo, Ohio, and Tina Terrell of Lutcher. Two sisters, Exie Payne and Mary Ann Taylor of Lutcher, LA; Sisters-in-law, Rose Wright (Henry) of Hammond, Sylvia Goodman (Lionel) of Picayune, MS, and Gertrude Taylor of Paulina, LA; Two brothers-in-law, Levester Perkins and George Perkins of Picayune, MS; Three Godchildren, Glassy Washington, Mary Warren, and Lakeisha Taylor Berryhill. Also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Willie Mack was preceded in death by his parents, Annie Louise Taylor and Willie Taylor; sisters, Betty Lee Taylor, Bernice Kelson, and Syble Taylor; Brothers, Lawrence, Joe Frank, David, Samuel, and Major Lee Taylor. Pastors, officers, and members of New Zion Christian Center and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the homegoing celebration on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 10 a.m. at the New Zion Christian Center, 216 W. Main Street, Gramercy, LA. Pastor Emil D. Mitchell officiating. Interment in Golden Wreath Cemetery of Lutcher. Visitation at the above name church from 9 a.m. until service time. Bardell's Mortuary of Mt. Airy, LA in charge. Information: (985)535-6837. Willie Mack Taylor at the age of 79 years departed this earthly life and entered eternal rest on December 9, 2019, at his residence in Lutcher, LA. Mack was the son of the late Annie Louise Taylor and Willie Taylor. Loving husband of the late Joann Taylor by first marriage. Loving husband by his second marriage, Georgia Perkins Taylor. Beloved father of Melinda Taylor and Stephenie Taylor of Toledo, Ohio, and Tina Terrell of Lutcher. Two sisters, Exie Payne and Mary Ann Taylor of Lutcher, LA; Sisters-in-law, Rose Wright (Henry) of Hammond, Sylvia Goodman (Lionel) of Picayune, MS, and Gertrude Taylor of Paulina, LA; Two brothers-in-law, Levester Perkins and George Perkins of Picayune, MS; Three Godchildren, Glassy Washington, Mary Warren, and Lakeisha Taylor Berryhill. Also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Willie Mack was preceded in death by his parents, Annie Louise Taylor and Willie Taylor; sisters, Betty Lee Taylor, Bernice Kelson, and Syble Taylor; Brothers, Lawrence, Joe Frank, David, Samuel, and Major Lee Taylor. Pastors, officers, and members of New Zion Christian Center and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the homegoing celebration on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 10 a.m. at the New Zion Christian Center, 216 W. Main Street, Gramercy, LA. Pastor Emil D. Mitchell officiating. Interment in Golden Wreath Cemetery of Lutcher. Visitation at the above name church from 9 a.m. until service time. Bardell's Mortuary of Mt. Airy, LA in charge. Information: (985)535-6837. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close