A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 11:00 am at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lafayette for Willie Mae Chustz Graciana, 83, who passed away Monday, August 5th at her residence in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed on Wednesday, August 7th from 4:00 pm until 9:00 pm and resumes Thursday, August 8th from 9:00 am until the time of service at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette. A rosary will be held on Wednesday, August 7th at 7:00 pm Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery. Reverend Father Howard J. Blessing will officiate. Readers will be Willie Mae's daughter-in-law, Tammye Graciana and her granddaughter, Mia Graciana. Her grandchildren will serve as Gift Bearers. Willie Mae was born January 2, 1936, in Chamberlin, LA. She attended Port Allen High School and graduated in 1954. It was there, in the ninth grade, that she first met her future husband Joseph and remained with him for the rest of her life. After high school, Willie Mae graduated from Baton Rouge Business College and began working. In 1956, she and Joseph married and moved to the Lafayette area in 1965. Willie Mae was active in the Acadiana community and volunteered in several medical and faith-based organizations. She was a member of the S.P.E. Society and the New Acadians Club in Lafayette and was also a Eucharistic Minister. Helpful to many and always there to brighten the lives of others, Willie Mae volunteered cheerfully at University Medical Center in Lafayette and was an active parishioner and volunteer at Holy Cross Catholic Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, shopping, travelling and line-dancing. She was a compassionate, kind and caring woman who loved dearly loved her sons, grandchildren, family and friends and was an inspiration to all who knew her. Willie Mae is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Joseph Charles Graciana, of Lafayette; her three sons, Christopher Graciana and his wife Deborah, of Lafayette, David Graciana and his wife Debbie, of Jacksonville, TX and Bryan Graciana and his wife Tammye, also of Lafayette; one brother, Larry Chustz and his wife Becky, of Melissa, TX; nine treasured grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two additional great-grandchildren-on-the-way and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ivy Joseph and Gladys Singleton Chustz. Pallbearers are her seven grandsons, Tyler, Parker, Bryce, Joey, Nicholas, Blake and Zachary Graciana. The family wishes to thank Hospice of Acadiana for the compassionate care given to Willie Mae and her family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Willie Mae's name to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St., Ste. 200, Lafayette, LA 70503, www.hospiceacadiana.com or , (800) 608-7836, www.stjude.org. Memorial Mass donations may be made to Holy Cross Catholic Church, 415 Robley Dr., Lafayette, LA 70503, 337-984-9636. Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019 