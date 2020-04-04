Willie Mae Moore passed on March 29, 2020. She was 83 years old. A native of Woodville, Mississippi. She resided in Baton Rouge, La. the majority of her life. A Mckinley High School Graduate. She retired from Southern University after 30 years of service. Funeral Services will be streamed (only) on Monday, April 6, 2020, at 10:15 am. You can join in starting at 10:00 am. The web sites are: Baton Rouge Louisiana (LA) dessellefuneralhome.com or Desselle Funeral Home Facebook.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020