Willie Mae Moore

Service Information
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA
70802
(225)-383-8891
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Live Stream: Baton Rouge Louisiana (LA) dessellefuneralhome.com or Desselle Funeral Home Facebook
Obituary
Willie Mae Moore passed on March 29, 2020. She was 83 years old. A native of Woodville, Mississippi. She resided in Baton Rouge, La. the majority of her life. A Mckinley High School Graduate. She retired from Southern University after 30 years of service. Funeral Services will be streamed (only) on Monday, April 6, 2020, at 10:15 am. You can join in starting at 10:00 am. The web sites are: Baton Rouge Louisiana (LA) dessellefuneralhome.com or Desselle Funeral Home Facebook.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020
