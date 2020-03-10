|
|
Willie Mae Moreau, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away at her home on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the age of 89. She is survived by her children, Mary Ricka Morris and husband Shannan, Charles Kelvin Smith, Sherry Gautreau and husband Chad, and Stephanie Mayeux; grandchildren, Chuck Smith, Mark Smith, Darrell Armstrong, Cory Gautreau, Allie Gautreau, Kyle Adibyazdi, Brittany Autin, and Jacob Mayeux. She was preceded in death by her son, Pierson John Smith; her parents, Mary and Oscar Chandler. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020