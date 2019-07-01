Willie Mae Parent, a native of Winnfield, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on June 29, 2019 at the age of 90. She was a member of the Altar Society and Catholic Daughters at St. Louis King of France Catholic Church. She was an artist who loved painting and spending time in the garden. She was retired as a cross guard with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. She is survived by her children, Patricia Crifasi and husband Pete, Richard Parent and wife Janet, Reggie Parent and wife Sheri, and Robert Parent; grandchildren, Melissa McCrory, Shana Cordell, Tracey Gauthier, Darlene Usey, Michelle Temple, Trey Crifasi, Mandi Peoples, Randi Parent; great grandchildren, Morgan McCrory, Connor McCrory, Brett Usey, Gianna Cordell, Adrianna Usey, Julia Usey, Addison Temple, Vivian Usey, Allie Peoples, and Avery Temple; niece and nephew, Jeri Morris and Don Womack. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cleve Parent; parents, Harvey and Essie Boles; sisters, Earlene Johnson and Myrtis Edwards. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Wednesday at St. Thomas More Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00. Interment will be at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers will be Trey Crifasi, Chris Cordell, Stephen Gauthier, Chad Usey, Robert Temple, Connor McCrory. The family would like to thank St. Joseph's Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.