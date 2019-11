Willie Mae Franklin Slan ("Nute" to those closest to her) was born to the union of Rosetta Franklin Green and Willie Earnest Moses, Sr. on January 29, 1926 in Centreville, Mississippi. She departed this life on November 7, 2019 at Clarity Hospice. She will be remembered with love by those that survive her: a daughter, Delores Slan Graham; a son, Willie Henry Slan Jr.; a sister, Marie Green; a special cousin Earline Blackmore; eight granddaughters; four grandsons; seventeen great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Her viewing will be held Wednesday November 13, 2019 at Desselle Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00pm. Her funeral service (presided over by Reverend Dennis R. Hebert Sr.) will be held on November 14, 2019 at True Light Baptist Church at 11:00am with her viewing preceding at 9:00-11:00am.