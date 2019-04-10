Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Willie Mae the youngest of 14 children, was born on November 2, 1935. She passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 surrounded by her family. A resident and native of Plaquemine, La. She was a devout Catholic, a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and St. John Court #1214 Catholic Daugthers of the Americas. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 5 to 9pm, with a rosary recited by The Catholic Daughters at 7pm and at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 8am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10am. Entombment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. She is survived by her children, Reddick Hebert, Fabian Hebert and wife Shari and Irene Gonzales and husband John; grandchildren, Lauren Comeaux and husband Mark, Jordan Hebert, Chandler Gonzales, Dustin Hebert and wife Callie, Ryan Hebert and fiancé Sigrid Whitmore, Brenna Gonzales and Lane Pepitone, and Jadyn Gonzales; great grandchildren, Willem, Amelia, Reese and Joseph. Preceded in death by her husband, Felix Fabian Hebert; parents, Reddick Edward Stevens, Sr and Mary Emma Clement Stevens; sisters, Laura Callegan, Gertrude Ruiz, Marilyn Mire, June Passantino, Norma Ann Bellelo, Marie Rosalie Bueche and Dorothy Mae Devillier; and brothers, Coan, Reddick Jr, Eugene, Elwood, Elmo and Robert Stevens. Pallbearers will be Ryan and Dustin Hebert, John Gonzales, Lane Pepitone, Mark Comeaux and Andy Mire. Honorary pallbearers will be Reddick and Fabian Hebert and Thomas Passantino. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, St. John School or the . Special thanks to Dr. Brandon Weeks, her sitters especially Tasha Wilson, Comfort Care Hospice and Staff, and to all the family and friends who have loved and supported her through her illness.

