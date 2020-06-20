Willie Mae "Tweet" Williams
Willie Mae "Tweet" Williams entered into eternal rest at Our Lady of Lake Regional Medical Center on Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was an 87 year old native of Jennings, Louisiana, a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and a retired educator at Louisiana Training Institute. Viewing at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 8:00 am until 9:45 am. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, an invitation only service at 10:00 am will be FB live streamed via Miller and Daughter Mortuary's page conducted by Father Thomas Clark. Survivors include her sons, Keith and Dale Williams, other relatives and friends. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

