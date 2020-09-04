1/1
Willie Mae Williams
Willie Mae Williams, a Baton Rouge native entered into eternal rest on August 26, 2020 at the age of 65 at Baton Rouge General Hospital. Survived by her husband, Robert Williams; two daughters, Georgia Williams and Traci Williams; 4 grandchildren, all of Baton Rouge; Two brothers, Michael Thomas and Steve Thomas both from Baton Rouge; four sisters, Genia R. Franklin of Achorage, Alaska, Carolyn Dalton, Celestine Fountain, and Debra Thomas, all from Baton Rouge. She was proceed in death by her parents Willie and Hattie Thomas. Visitation Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 9am until religious service at 11am, New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 650 Blount Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. 70807. Services conducted by Pastor Brandon Collins of New Gideon Baptist Church. Rev. Gil Wright Pastor of host church. Masks required. Arrangements with Charles J. Mackey Funeral Home, (225) 774-0390.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
New Light Missionary Baptist Church
SEP
5
Service
11:00 AM
New Light Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 774-0390
