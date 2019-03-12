Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willie "Captain Willie" Matthews Jr.. View Sign

Mr. Willie Matthews Jr (Captain Willie), 67, of Baton Rouge was born on July 16, 1951 and died March 9, 2019. He is the son of Willie and Bernadine Minex Matthews. He graduated Capitol High School in 1969, and went on to serve in the United States Air Force and the United States Navy. He was an active member of the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging serving on the Advisory Board. Willie Matthews will be most affectionately remembered by his community as "Captain Willie" after springing to action during the flood of 2016. Captain Willie rescued dozens of his neighbors shuttling families and pets to safety well into the night. He was honored with WAFB's Hand It On honor for his efforts. He was also honored in the nationally-televised "Louisiana Rising" Flood Relief Benefit Concert. He said, "I hope this special reminds this city of how we were not rich or poor, or black or white, or young or old. We were all either wet or dry. And the dry people helped the wet people. That was it." He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Ruby L. Matthews, along with his daughters, sisters, brothers and a host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.Visitation will be Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 6 pm - 8 pm and resume Thursday March 14, 2019 9 am at Mt Carmel Baptist Church until religious service at 11 am. Interment at LA National Cemetery. Services entrusted to Desselle Funeral Home.

