Willie Matthews, a native of Independence, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away May 6, 2020 at age 64. Visitation will be Thurs. May 14, Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton 11816 Jackson St. Clinton. Graveside services will be at Galilee B.C. Cemetery 9789 Wilson Clinton Rd. in Wilson.

