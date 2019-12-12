Willie Oneal Cage, a lifelong resident of McCrea, La passed away Wednesday December 04, 2019 at Lafayette General Hospital at the age of 79. Visiting Saturday December 14, 2019 11:00am until religious service at 1:00pm at Mt Salem Baptist Church 18348 Hwy 417 McCrea, La. Interment in Church Cemetery. He is survived by Wife Oneal Jones Cage, six Children Angela (Huey) Pursley, Yolanda Douglas, Kirk (Sandra) Ards, Rene Cage, Donald (Cynthia) Cage, Dana (Robert) Cage, a sister Betty Odom, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Great Great Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Numerous other relatives and friends. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019